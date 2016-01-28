Badlands Motor Speedway Offering $10,000 To Win For Lucas Oil ASCS in 2016

TULSA, Okla. (January 28, 2016) Adding to the 25th season of action for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the nation’s largest Sprint Car sanctioning body is proud to announce the series debut at Badlands Motor Speedway in Brandon, S.D. on Sunday, July 31, 2016.

A perfect lead in to the Arnold Motor Supply ASCS 360 Knoxville Nationals, the single night blowout will give teams plenty of reasons to make the drive, with the series’ first visit worth $10,000 to the A-Feature winner.

“We’re excited to get the opportunity to bring the Lucas Oil ASCS brand to Badlands Motor Speedway. Most of our drivers competed at the track when it was Huset’s Speedway, and it’s a favorite for sure,” said ASCS Competition Director, Matt Ward. “Being $10,000 to win, that really ads to the whole week leading into the 360 Nationals, and gives not only our drivers, but every driver who is eyeing a big prize another great night of racing.”

Badlands Motor Speedway is the fourth track in South Dakota to host a Lucas Oil ASCS National event since 1998. In all, 11 events have been contested in the “The Mount Rushmore State” with the most recent held at the Black Hills Speedway in Rapid City on July 24, 2015. Johnny Herrera picked up the win at the four-tenths mile oval.

Times, ticket prices, and other information on the event will be posted as they are made available. For more information on Badlands Motors Speedway, log onto http://www.badlandsmotorspeedway.com, or call (605) 679-3310.

For continued updates on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the six Regional Tours, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com.

Quick Check:

Who: Lucas Oil ASCS presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network

Where: Badlands Motor Speedway – Brandon, S.D.

When: Sunday, July 31, 2016

Track Information: Badlands Motor Speedway

Location: 2012 S. Splitrock Blvd., Brandon, SD 57005

Phone: (605) 679-3310

Website: http://www.badlandsmotorspeedway.com

Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/BadlandsSpeedway

