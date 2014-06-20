Blaney Aiming for First Win at Bubba Raceway Park Since 2012 This Weekend

WINDOM, Minn. (Feb. 1, 2016)  Dale Blaney already has one victory under his belt this year as he tackles the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions 2016 season, which begins this weekend at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Fla.

Blaney, who guided his Mainstream Holdings, Inc., backed CH Motorsports team to a win last month during the Winter Heat Sprint Car Showdown in Arizona, is seeking his first triumph since 2012 at the unique 3/8-mile oval this Friday and Saturday.

I feel a little more confident going into Ocala, he said. Its usually the first race of the year. Usually you take that first night getting used to racing next to guys again. I have a little different mindset going in because weve already done this this year. Were past the layoff.

Blaney heads into the doubleheader, which doesnt count in the All Star points standings, as a six-time All Star champion. Hes won the last three championships and has reached Victory Lane with the All Stars in each of the last 15 years to give him 127 career victories, which is 29 more than any other driver.

The stress level wont be as much, he said. Well be able to test if we want to. Most of the time you dont test much unless youre starting deep in the field. I feel like we can throw something at it starting in the first two or three rows and learn something.

Blaney added that the Mainstream Holdings, Inc., sponsored team will try a new GF1 chassis at the semi-banked track.

We want to see how that thing responds, he said. Its still a GF1, just a little different design. It has a little more adjustability in it. We were going to run it in Arizona (at the Winter Heat Sprint Car Showdown). We ran so good the first two nights we thought we should stay in our stuff. There was a lot of money on the line out there. There was no sense wasting an opportunity to win a lot of money.

Blaney finished second and fourth, respectively, during his last two races at Bubba Raceway Park last year.

SEASON STATS 

5 races, 1 win, 4 top fives, 4 top 10s, 5 top 15s, 5 top 20s

UP NEXT 

Friday and Saturday at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Fla., with the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions

