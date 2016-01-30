Bronson Takes Nesmith Late Model Win At BRP

January 30, 2016 OCALA, FL – Kyle Bronson of Brandon, FL drove the Brandon Ford Special to victory on Saturday in a spectacular Round 3 of the RockAuto.com Winter Shootout. The 50-lap race for the NeSmith Chevrolet Dirt Late Model Series saw a continuation of Friday night’s battle between Bronson and Kid Rocket Josh Richards.
Bronson and Richards raced side-by-side throughout the race and swapped the lead on two occasions. Bronson led the first ten laps with Richards all over him. Richards took the lead on lap 11 and led the next 33 laps with Bronson putting on the pressure. Bronson took Richards over the limit of control on lap 44, as Richards spun the Sallack Well Service Rocket coming off turn four.
Richards went to the back of the pack for the restart, and Bronson cruised home unchallenged to pick up the $3,000 win, his third career win with the NeSmith Chevrolet Dirt Late Model Series.
Max Blair of Centerville, PA finished second in the R&J Poultry Rocket and Mark Whitener of Middleburg, FL drove the FK Rod Ends Rocket to a third-place finish. Sunoco Young Guns Challenge Series driver, 13-year-old Tyler Clem took the fourth spot in the Vahlco Wheels Rocket, and Austin Kirkpatrick of Reddick, FL was fifth in the Dave’s Towing Special.
Ivedent Lloyd Jr. of Ocala, FL drove the Ocala Restaurant Supply Special to a sixth-place finish and Brent Barrett of Cleveland, MS finished seventh in the Custom Spraying Inc. GRT. Richards rallied back from his lap 44 spin to salvage an eighth-place finish.
The RockAuto.com Winter Shootout point leader Chase Edge of LaFayette, AL finished ninth in the Edge’s Company Special. Edge now holds a 50-point lead over Clem in the point standings. Tyler Bare of Rockridge Baths, VA rounded out the top ten in the Blue Grass Farm Special.
In preliminary action, Bronson set Fast Time in the Ocala Restaurant Supply Qualifying with a lap around the 3/8-mile clay oval in 14.736 seconds. Ocala Restaurant Supply put a $100 bill in Bronson’s pocket for his efforts. The four 12-lap B-Main Races were won by Barrett, Lloyd, Kirkpatrick, and Alex Bowman of Seymour, IN in the Bowman Motorsports Special.
On an immaculately prepared race track, the early Saturday show with lots of three and four-wide racing, set the table for the Evening show, the 100-lap $10,000-to-win 11th Annual Chevrolet Performance World Championship Race for the NeSmith Chevrolet Dirt Late Model Series.
For more information and rules about the NeSmith Chevrolet Dirt Late Model Series, visit the series web site at www.nesmithracing.com, or visit the series on Facebook at NeSmith Racing. Becoming a fan of the NeSmith Racing Facebook page will make you eligible for special prizes that will be given away each month. You can follow us on Twitter @NeSmithRacing.
OFFICIAL RESULTS OF ROUND 3 FOR THE ROCKAUTO.COM WINTER SHOOTOUT AT BUBBA RACEWAY PARK IN OCALA, FL ON 1/30/16:
POS STRT CAR # DRIVER HOMETOWN LAPS $ WON
1. 1 40 Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 50 $3,100
2. 7 111 Max Blair Centerville, PA 50 $1,250
3. 13 5 Mark Whitener Middleburg, FL 50 $850
4. 14 14 Tyler Clem (Y) St. Petersburg, FL 50 $700
5. 11 58 Austin Kirkpatrick Reddick, FL 50 $650
6. 10 21 Ivedent Lloyd Jr. Ocala, FL 50 $550
7. 9 110 Brent Barrett Cleveland, MS 50 $500
8. 3 17b Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 50 $450
9. 5 18 Chase Edge LaFayette, AL 50 $400
10. 2 30b Tyler Bare Rockridge Baths, VA 50 $375
11. 19 17 Logan Roberson Waynesboro, VA 50 $350
12. 18 45 Shan Smith Dade City, FL 50 $300
13. 8 21c Cale Conley Davidson, NC 50 $280
14. 22 1w Justin Williams Concord, VA 49 $260
15. 21 1m Bryant Marsh (Y) Corinth, MS 49 $250
16. 20 7a Cory Almond Appomattox, VA 36 $240
17. 12 77 Adam Bowman Seymour, IN 35 $220
18. 4 44m Ralph Morgan Jr. Mount Union, PA 30 $200
19. 23 9k Mike Knight Ripley, NY 20 $200
20. 18 12s Michael Lake (Y) Uniontown, PA 15 $200
21. 6 94 Bryce Davis Hornell, NY 12 $200
22. 17 30 Ryan King Seymour, TB 8 $200
23. 24 19 Marcus Minga Shannon, MS 8 $200
24. 15 RJ1 Mike Pegher Jr. Cranberry, PA 0 DNS
ENTRIES: 53
OCALA RESTAURANT SUPPLY FAST QUALIFIER: Bronson, 14.736 Seconds
LEAD CHANGES: 2
LAP LEADERS: Bronson, 1-10; Richards 11-43; Bronson, 44-50
LAPS LED: Richards, 33; Bronson, 17
CAUTIONS: 8
MARGIN OF VICTORY: 2.491 Seconds
TIME OF THE RACE: 38 Minutes and 59.956 Seconds
NEXT RACE: February 5, Golden Isles Speedway, Brunswick, GA, 40-laps $2,000-to-win
OCALA RESTAURANT SUPPLY QUALIFYING:
|POS
|CAR #
|DRIVER
|HOMETOWN
|CHASSIS
|1ST LAP
|2ND LAP
|TIME
|1
|40b
|Kyle Bronson
|Brandon, FL
|Longhorn
|14.736
|14.949
|14.736
|2
|30b
|Tyler Bare
|Rockridge Baths, VA
|MBH
|14.839
|14.997
|14.839
|3
|17b
|Josh Richards
|Shinnston, WV
|Rocket
|14.966
|15.005
|14.966
|4
|44m
|Ralph Morgan Jr.
|Mount Union, PA
|Mastersbilt
|15.202
|14.997
|14.997
|5
|18
|Chase Edge
|LaFayette, AL
|Mastersbilt
|15.033
|15.137
|15.033
|6
|94
|Bryce Davis
|Hornell, NY
|GRT
|15.535
|15.043
|15.043
|7
|111
|Max Blair
|Centerville, PA
|Rocket
|15.079
|15.047
|15.047
|8
|21c
|Cale Conley
|Davidson, NC
|Pierce
|15.190
|15.075
|15.075
|9
|19
|William Thomas
|Phenix City, AL
|Longhorn
|15.097
|15.212
|15.097
|10
|14
|Tyler Clem – Y
|St. Petersburg, FL
|Rocket
|15.433
|15.098
|15.098
|11
|58
|Austin Kirkpatrick
|Reddick, FL
|Rocket
|15.104
|15.164
|15.104
|12
|77
|Adam Bowman
|Seymour, IN
|Mastersbilt
|15.183
|15.119
|15.119
|13
|110
|Brent Barrett
|Cleveland, MS
|GRT
|15.312
|15.204
|15.204
|14
|21
|Ivedent Lloyd Jr.
|Ocala, FL
|Snow Bros.
|15.463
|15.210
|15.210
|15
|9k
|Mike Knight
|Ripley, NY
|Longhorn
|15.354
|15.252
|15.252
|16
|45
|Shan Smith
|Dade City, FL
|Rocket
|15.253
|15.355
|15.253
|17
|30
|Ryan King
|Seymour, TN
|Stinger
|15.280
|15.258
|15.258
|18
|B69
|Bryan Bernhardt
|Clearwater, FL
|Rocket
|15.261
|15.718
|15.261
|19
|00
|Bronson Berry
|Huntingdon, TN
|Pierce
|15.312
|16.555
|15.312
|20
|1
|Bryant Marsh – Y
|Corinth, MS
|Trak-Star
|15.333
|15.683
|15.333
|21
|19
|Marcus Minga
|Shannon, MS
|Rocket
|15.647
|15.333
|15.333
|22
|1w
|Justin Williams
|Concord, VA
|Longhorn
|15.360
|NT
|15.360
|23
|RJ1
|Mike Pegher Jr.
|Cranberry Twnshp, PA
|Rocket
|15.542
|15.364
|15.364
|24
|7a
|Corey Almond
|Appomattox, VA
|Longhorn
|15.412
|15.434
|15.412
|25
|5
|Mark Whitener
|Middleburg, FL
|Barry Wright
|15.487
|15.573
|15.487
|26
|87
|Walker Arthur
|Forest, VA
|Mastersbilt
|15.490
|15.805
|15.490
|27
|J17
|Joe Kump
|Lake Helen, FL
|GRT
|15.681
|15.492
|15.492
|28
|6
|Jimmy Halford
|Atwood, TN
|CVR
|15.492
|15.656
|15.492
|29
|4
|Joe Mike
|Mayfield, KY
|Pierce
|15.494
|16.146
|15.494
|30
|12s
|Michael Lake
|Uniontown, PA
|Rocket
|15.540
|15.536
|15.536
|31
|17
|Logan Roberson – Y
|Waynesboro, VA
|Mastersbilt
|15.777
|15.538
|15.538
|32
|0
|Ryan Scott
|Garland, PA
|Rocket
|15.641
|15.563
|15.563
|33
|21
|Billy Beachler
|Franklin, WV
|Mastersbilt
|15.857
|15.587
|15.587
|34
|00m
|Monte Skinner
|Saraland, AL
|Capital
|15.590
|15.705
|15.590
|35
|36
|Cody Dawson
|Westover, MD
|Rocket
|15.604
|15.652
|15.604
|36
|6
|Blake Spencer
|St. Augustine, FL
|GRT
|15.626
|15.610
|15.610
|37
|52
|Ryan Carter
|Blackshear, GA
|Mastersbilt
|15.785
|15.637
|15.637
|38
|22
|Will Roland – Y
|Jasper, GA
|Warrior
|15.673
|15.866
|15.673
|39
|44
|Dylan Lewis
|Oakland, MD
|Mastersbilt
|15.714
|15.687
|15.687
|40
|1
|Kevin Maher
|McDonald, FL
|GRT
|15.958
|15.702
|15.702
|41
|10
|Ryan Crane
|Panama City, FL
|Rocket
|15.725
|16.241
|15.725
|42
|23
|Jimmy Mac
|Mooresville, NC
|Barry Wright
|16.146
|15.757
|15.757
|43
|1
|Johnny Stokes
|Columbus, MS
|HRRC
|15.917
|15.777
|15.777
|44
|44s
|Matt Shipley
|Weston, OH
|Rayburn
|16.616
|15.834
|15.834
|45
|15
|Jason Britton
|Alexander City, AL
|Pierce
|15.867
|16.085
|15.867
|46
|2x
|Anthony White
|Clinton, TN
|Longhorn
|16.203
|15.877
|15.877
|47
|45
|Bobby Richardson
|Eustis, FL
|Mastersbilt
|15.906
|16.094
|15.906
|48
|34
|Mike Basham
|Sellersburg, IN
|Warrior
|16.363
|16.137
|16.137
|49
|10
|Ronnie Cooper
|McKenzie, TN
|Black Diamond
|16.231
|16.266
|16.231
|50
|85
|Tom Maddox
|Centre, AL
|Warrior
|NT
|NT
|NT
|51
|88
|Trent Ivey
|Union, SC
|Barry Wright
|15.102
|15.193
|NT/DQ
|52
|71
|Hudson O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|Barry Wright
|NT
|NT
|NT/LT
|53
|112
|Chris Bayhi
|Pensacola, FL
|Rocket
|NT
|NT
|NT/LT
B-MAINS (12 Laps – Top 4 Transfer To Main Event):
1ST B-MAIN: 1. Barrett; 2. Whitener; 3. King; 4. Marsh (Y); 5. Mike; 6. Thomas; 7. Bayhi; 8. Cooper; 9. Beachler; 10. Britton; 11. Crane – DQ/LT; 12. Carter DNS.
2ND B-MAIN: 1. Lloyd; 2. Clem (Y); 3. Lake (Y); 4. Williams; 5. White; 6. Skinner; 7. Mac; 8. Bernhardt; 9. Arthur; 10. Roland; 11. Maddox DNS.
3RD B-MAIN: 1. Kirkpatrick; 2. Pegher; 3. Roberson; 4. Knight; 5. Lewis; 6. Kump; 7. Dawson; 8. Berry; 9. Richardson; 10. Stokes; 11. Ivey DNS.
4TH B-MAIN: 1. Bowman; 2. Smith; 3. Almond; 4.Minga; 5. O’Neal; 6. Scott; 7. Spencer; 8. Maher; 9. Halford; 10. Basham; 11. Shipley.
NeSmith Chevrolet, Buick, GMC of Claxton, GA is the Title Sponsor of the NeSmith Late Models. NeSmith Chevrolet, Buick, GMC is the nation’s number one GM Powertrain and Performance Dealer six years running, with free delivery anywhere in the Southeast. Chevrolet Performance Parts is an Official Sponsor of the NeSmith Late Models. Hoosier Racing Tire is the Official Tire Sponsor of the NeSmith Late Models. RockAuto.com is an Official Sponsor of the NeSmith Late Models. Beyea Headers is the NeSmith Late Model Hard Charger Sponsor. Sunoco Race Fuels is the Official Race Fuel of the NeSmith Late Models. Panama City Cycles is the Official ATV Provider of the NeSmith Late Models. AR Bodies is an Associate Sponsor of the NeSmith Late Models. NeSmith Late Model Contingency Sponsors for 2015 are CrateInsider.Com, Integra Racing Shocks, Image Screen Printing, and Gresham Race Parts. 2015 Chassis Sponsors are Trak-Star Race Cars, Warrior Race Cars, Rocket Chassis, GRT Race Cars, and CVR Race Cars.