Bronson Takes Nesmith Late Model Win At BRP

January 30, 2016 OCALA, FL – Kyle Bronson of Brandon, FL drove the Brandon Ford Special to victory on Saturday in a spectacular Round 3 of the RockAuto.com Winter Shootout. The 50-lap race for the NeSmith Chevrolet Dirt Late Model Series saw a continuation of Friday night’s battle between Bronson and Kid Rocket Josh Richards.

Bronson and Richards raced side-by-side throughout the race and swapped the lead on two occasions. Bronson led the first ten laps with Richards all over him. Richards took the lead on lap 11 and led the next 33 laps with Bronson putting on the pressure. Bronson took Richards over the limit of control on lap 44, as Richards spun the Sallack Well Service Rocket coming off turn four.

Richards went to the back of the pack for the restart, and Bronson cruised home unchallenged to pick up the $3,000 win, his third career win with the NeSmith Chevrolet Dirt Late Model Series.

Max Blair of Centerville, PA finished second in the R&J Poultry Rocket and Mark Whitener of Middleburg, FL drove the FK Rod Ends Rocket to a third-place finish. Sunoco Young Guns Challenge Series driver, 13-year-old Tyler Clem took the fourth spot in the Vahlco Wheels Rocket, and Austin Kirkpatrick of Reddick, FL was fifth in the Dave’s Towing Special.

Ivedent Lloyd Jr. of Ocala, FL drove the Ocala Restaurant Supply Special to a sixth-place finish and Brent Barrett of Cleveland, MS finished seventh in the Custom Spraying Inc. GRT. Richards rallied back from his lap 44 spin to salvage an eighth-place finish.

The RockAuto.com Winter Shootout point leader Chase Edge of LaFayette, AL finished ninth in the Edge’s Company Special. Edge now holds a 50-point lead over Clem in the point standings. Tyler Bare of Rockridge Baths, VA rounded out the top ten in the Blue Grass Farm Special.

In preliminary action, Bronson set Fast Time in the Ocala Restaurant Supply Qualifying with a lap around the 3/8-mile clay oval in 14.736 seconds. Ocala Restaurant Supply put a $100 bill in Bronson’s pocket for his efforts. The four 12-lap B-Main Races were won by Barrett, Lloyd, Kirkpatrick, and Alex Bowman of Seymour, IN in the Bowman Motorsports Special.

On an immaculately prepared race track, the early Saturday show with lots of three and four-wide racing, set the table for the Evening show, the 100-lap $10,000-to-win 11th Annual Chevrolet Performance World Championship Race for the NeSmith Chevrolet Dirt Late Model Series.

OFFICIAL RESULTS OF ROUND 3 FOR THE ROCKAUTO.COM WINTER SHOOTOUT AT BUBBA RACEWAY PARK IN OCALA, FL ON 1/30/16:

POS STRT CAR # DRIVER HOMETOWN LAPS $ WON

1. 1 40 Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 50 $3,100

2. 7 111 Max Blair Centerville, PA 50 $1,250

3. 13 5 Mark Whitener Middleburg, FL 50 $850

4. 14 14 Tyler Clem (Y) St. Petersburg, FL 50 $700

5. 11 58 Austin Kirkpatrick Reddick, FL 50 $650

6. 10 21 Ivedent Lloyd Jr. Ocala, FL 50 $550

7. 9 110 Brent Barrett Cleveland, MS 50 $500

8. 3 17b Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 50 $450

9. 5 18 Chase Edge LaFayette, AL 50 $400

10. 2 30b Tyler Bare Rockridge Baths, VA 50 $375

11. 19 17 Logan Roberson Waynesboro, VA 50 $350

12. 18 45 Shan Smith Dade City, FL 50 $300

13. 8 21c Cale Conley Davidson, NC 50 $280

14. 22 1w Justin Williams Concord, VA 49 $260

15. 21 1m Bryant Marsh (Y) Corinth, MS 49 $250

16. 20 7a Cory Almond Appomattox, VA 36 $240

17. 12 77 Adam Bowman Seymour, IN 35 $220

18. 4 44m Ralph Morgan Jr. Mount Union, PA 30 $200

19. 23 9k Mike Knight Ripley, NY 20 $200

20. 18 12s Michael Lake (Y) Uniontown, PA 15 $200

21. 6 94 Bryce Davis Hornell, NY 12 $200

22. 17 30 Ryan King Seymour, TB 8 $200

23. 24 19 Marcus Minga Shannon, MS 8 $200

24. 15 RJ1 Mike Pegher Jr. Cranberry, PA 0 DNS

ENTRIES: 53

OCALA RESTAURANT SUPPLY FAST QUALIFIER: Bronson, 14.736 Seconds

LEAD CHANGES: 2

LAP LEADERS: Bronson, 1-10; Richards 11-43; Bronson, 44-50

LAPS LED: Richards, 33; Bronson, 17

CAUTIONS: 8

MARGIN OF VICTORY: 2.491 Seconds

TIME OF THE RACE: 38 Minutes and 59.956 Seconds

NEXT RACE: February 5, Golden Isles Speedway, Brunswick, GA, 40-laps $2,000-to-win

OCALA RESTAURANT SUPPLY QUALIFYING:

POS CAR # DRIVER HOMETOWN CHASSIS 1ST LAP 2ND LAP TIME 1 40b Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL Longhorn 14.736 14.949 14.736 2 30b Tyler Bare Rockridge Baths, VA MBH 14.839 14.997 14.839 3 17b Josh Richards Shinnston, WV Rocket 14.966 15.005 14.966 4 44m Ralph Morgan Jr. Mount Union, PA Mastersbilt 15.202 14.997 14.997 5 18 Chase Edge LaFayette, AL Mastersbilt 15.033 15.137 15.033 6 94 Bryce Davis Hornell, NY GRT 15.535 15.043 15.043 7 111 Max Blair Centerville, PA Rocket 15.079 15.047 15.047 8 21c Cale Conley Davidson, NC Pierce 15.190 15.075 15.075 9 19 William Thomas Phenix City, AL Longhorn 15.097 15.212 15.097 10 14 Tyler Clem – Y St. Petersburg, FL Rocket 15.433 15.098 15.098 11 58 Austin Kirkpatrick Reddick, FL Rocket 15.104 15.164 15.104 12 77 Adam Bowman Seymour, IN Mastersbilt 15.183 15.119 15.119 13 110 Brent Barrett Cleveland, MS GRT 15.312 15.204 15.204 14 21 Ivedent Lloyd Jr. Ocala, FL Snow Bros. 15.463 15.210 15.210 15 9k Mike Knight Ripley, NY Longhorn 15.354 15.252 15.252 16 45 Shan Smith Dade City, FL Rocket 15.253 15.355 15.253 17 30 Ryan King Seymour, TN Stinger 15.280 15.258 15.258 18 B69 Bryan Bernhardt Clearwater, FL Rocket 15.261 15.718 15.261 19 00 Bronson Berry Huntingdon, TN Pierce 15.312 16.555 15.312 20 1 Bryant Marsh – Y Corinth, MS Trak-Star 15.333 15.683 15.333 21 19 Marcus Minga Shannon, MS Rocket 15.647 15.333 15.333 22 1w Justin Williams Concord, VA Longhorn 15.360 NT 15.360 23 RJ1 Mike Pegher Jr. Cranberry Twnshp, PA Rocket 15.542 15.364 15.364 24 7a Corey Almond Appomattox, VA Longhorn 15.412 15.434 15.412 25 5 Mark Whitener Middleburg, FL Barry Wright 15.487 15.573 15.487 26 87 Walker Arthur Forest, VA Mastersbilt 15.490 15.805 15.490 27 J17 Joe Kump Lake Helen, FL GRT 15.681 15.492 15.492 28 6 Jimmy Halford Atwood, TN CVR 15.492 15.656 15.492 29 4 Joe Mike Mayfield, KY Pierce 15.494 16.146 15.494 30 12s Michael Lake Uniontown, PA Rocket 15.540 15.536 15.536 31 17 Logan Roberson – Y Waynesboro, VA Mastersbilt 15.777 15.538 15.538 32 0 Ryan Scott Garland, PA Rocket 15.641 15.563 15.563 33 21 Billy Beachler Franklin, WV Mastersbilt 15.857 15.587 15.587 34 00m Monte Skinner Saraland, AL Capital 15.590 15.705 15.590 35 36 Cody Dawson Westover, MD Rocket 15.604 15.652 15.604 36 6 Blake Spencer St. Augustine, FL GRT 15.626 15.610 15.610 37 52 Ryan Carter Blackshear, GA Mastersbilt 15.785 15.637 15.637 38 22 Will Roland – Y Jasper, GA Warrior 15.673 15.866 15.673 39 44 Dylan Lewis Oakland, MD Mastersbilt 15.714 15.687 15.687 40 1 Kevin Maher McDonald, FL GRT 15.958 15.702 15.702 41 10 Ryan Crane Panama City, FL Rocket 15.725 16.241 15.725 42 23 Jimmy Mac Mooresville, NC Barry Wright 16.146 15.757 15.757 43 1 Johnny Stokes Columbus, MS HRRC 15.917 15.777 15.777 44 44s Matt Shipley Weston, OH Rayburn 16.616 15.834 15.834 45 15 Jason Britton Alexander City, AL Pierce 15.867 16.085 15.867 46 2x Anthony White Clinton, TN Longhorn 16.203 15.877 15.877 47 45 Bobby Richardson Eustis, FL Mastersbilt 15.906 16.094 15.906 48 34 Mike Basham Sellersburg, IN Warrior 16.363 16.137 16.137 49 10 Ronnie Cooper McKenzie, TN Black Diamond 16.231 16.266 16.231 50 85 Tom Maddox Centre, AL Warrior NT NT NT 51 88 Trent Ivey Union, SC Barry Wright 15.102 15.193 NT/DQ 52 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN Barry Wright NT NT NT/LT 53 112 Chris Bayhi Pensacola, FL Rocket NT NT NT/LT

B-MAINS (12 Laps – Top 4 Transfer To Main Event):

1ST B-MAIN: 1. Barrett; 2. Whitener; 3. King; 4. Marsh (Y); 5. Mike; 6. Thomas; 7. Bayhi; 8. Cooper; 9. Beachler; 10. Britton; 11. Crane – DQ/LT; 12. Carter DNS.

2ND B-MAIN: 1. Lloyd; 2. Clem (Y); 3. Lake (Y); 4. Williams; 5. White; 6. Skinner; 7. Mac; 8. Bernhardt; 9. Arthur; 10. Roland; 11. Maddox DNS.

3RD B-MAIN: 1. Kirkpatrick; 2. Pegher; 3. Roberson; 4. Knight; 5. Lewis; 6. Kump; 7. Dawson; 8. Berry; 9. Richardson; 10. Stokes; 11. Ivey DNS.

4TH B-MAIN: 1. Bowman; 2. Smith; 3. Almond; 4.Minga; 5. O’Neal; 6. Scott; 7. Spencer; 8. Maher; 9. Halford; 10. Basham; 11. Shipley.

