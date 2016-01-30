Bronson Takes Nesmith Late Model Win At BRP

January 30, 2016 OCALA, FL – Kyle Bronson of Brandon, FL drove the Brandon Ford Special to victory on Saturday in a spectacular Round 3 of the RockAuto.com Winter Shootout.  The 50-lap race for the NeSmith Chevrolet Dirt Late Model Series saw a continuation of Friday night’s battle between Bronson and Kid Rocket Josh Richards.

Bronson and Richards raced side-by-side throughout the race and swapped the lead on two occasions.  Bronson led the first ten laps with Richards all over him.  Richards took the lead on lap 11 and led the next 33 laps with Bronson putting on the pressure.  Bronson took Richards over the limit of control on lap 44, as Richards spun the Sallack Well Service Rocket coming off turn four.

Richards went to the back of the pack for the restart, and Bronson cruised home unchallenged to pick up the $3,000 win, his third career win with the NeSmith Chevrolet Dirt Late Model Series.

Max Blair of Centerville, PA finished second in the R&J Poultry Rocket and Mark Whitener of Middleburg, FL drove the FK Rod Ends Rocket to a third-place finish.  Sunoco Young Guns Challenge Series driver, 13-year-old Tyler Clem took the fourth spot in the Vahlco Wheels Rocket, and Austin Kirkpatrick of Reddick, FL was fifth in the Dave’s Towing Special.

Ivedent Lloyd Jr. of Ocala, FL drove the Ocala Restaurant Supply Special to a sixth-place finish and Brent Barrett of Cleveland, MS finished seventh in the Custom Spraying Inc. GRT.  Richards rallied back from his lap 44 spin to salvage an eighth-place finish.

The RockAuto.com Winter Shootout point leader Chase Edge of LaFayette, AL finished ninth in the Edge’s Company Special.  Edge now holds a 50-point lead over Clem in the point standings.  Tyler Bare of Rockridge Baths, VA rounded out the top ten in the Blue Grass Farm Special.

In preliminary action, Bronson set Fast Time in the Ocala Restaurant Supply Qualifying with a lap around the 3/8-mile clay oval in 14.736 seconds.  Ocala Restaurant Supply put a $100 bill in Bronson’s pocket for his efforts.  The four 12-lap B-Main Races were won by Barrett, Lloyd, Kirkpatrick, and Alex Bowman of Seymour, IN in the Bowman Motorsports Special.

On an immaculately prepared race track, the early Saturday show with lots of three and four-wide racing, set the table for the Evening show, the 100-lap $10,000-to-win 11th Annual Chevrolet Performance World Championship Race for the NeSmith Chevrolet Dirt Late Model Series.

OFFICIAL RESULTS OF ROUND 3 FOR THE ROCKAUTO.COM WINTER SHOOTOUT AT BUBBA RACEWAY PARK IN OCALA, FL ON 1/30/16:

POS        STRT     CAR #    DRIVER                               HOMETOWN                     LAPS     $ WON  
1.             1              40           Kyle Bronson                      Brandon, FL                        50           $3,100
2.             7              111         Max Blair                            Centerville, PA                   50           $1,250
3.             13           5              Mark Whitener                   Middleburg, FL                  50           $850
4.             14           14           Tyler Clem (Y)                    St. Petersburg, FL              50           $700
5.             11           58           Austin Kirkpatrick            Reddick, FL                         50           $650
6.             10           21           Ivedent Lloyd Jr.               Ocala, FL                             50           $550
7.             9              110         Brent Barrett                      Cleveland, MS                     50           $500
8.             3              17b         Josh Richards                     Shinnston, WV                    50           $450
9.             5              18           Chase Edge                          LaFayette, AL                     50           $400
10.          2              30b         Tyler Bare                           Rockridge Baths, VA         50           $375
11.          19           17           Logan Roberson                 Waynesboro, VA                50           $350
12.          18           45           Shan Smith                           Dade City, FL                      50           $300
13.          8              21c         Cale Conley                         Davidson, NC                      50           $280
14.          22           1w           Justin Williams                  Concord, VA                        49           $260
15.          21           1m          Bryant Marsh (Y)               Corinth, MS                         49           $250
16.          20           7a           Cory Almond                      Appomattox, VA 36           $240
17.          12           77           Adam Bowman                   Seymour, IN                        35           $220
18.          4              44m        Ralph Morgan Jr.              Mount Union, PA                30           $200
19.          23           9k           Mike Knight                        Ripley, NY                            20           $200
20.          18           12s          Michael Lake (Y)               Uniontown, PA                    15           $200
21.          6              94           Bryce Davis                         Hornell, NY                         12           $200
22.          17           30           Ryan King                            Seymour, TB                       8              $200
23.          24           19           Marcus Minga                    Shannon, MS                       8              $200
24.          15           RJ1        Mike Pegher Jr.                  Cranberry, PA                    0              DNS

ENTRIES:  53
OCALA RESTAURANT SUPPLY FAST QUALIFIER:  Bronson, 14.736 Seconds
LEAD CHANGES:  2

LAP LEADERS:  Bronson, 1-10; Richards 11-43; Bronson, 44-50

LAPS LED:  Richards, 33; Bronson, 17
CAUTIONS:  8
MARGIN OF VICTORY:  2.491 Seconds
TIME OF THE RACE:  38 Minutes and 59.956 Seconds
NEXT RACE:  February 5, Golden Isles Speedway, Brunswick, GA, 40-laps $2,000-to-win

OCALA RESTAURANT SUPPLY QUALIFYING:

POS CAR # DRIVER HOMETOWN CHASSIS 1ST LAP 2ND LAP TIME
1 40b Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL Longhorn 14.736 14.949 14.736
2 30b Tyler Bare Rockridge Baths, VA MBH 14.839 14.997 14.839
3 17b Josh Richards Shinnston, WV Rocket 14.966 15.005 14.966
4 44m Ralph Morgan Jr. Mount Union, PA Mastersbilt 15.202 14.997 14.997
5 18 Chase Edge LaFayette, AL Mastersbilt 15.033 15.137 15.033
6 94 Bryce Davis Hornell, NY GRT 15.535 15.043 15.043
7 111 Max Blair Centerville, PA Rocket 15.079 15.047 15.047
8 21c Cale Conley Davidson, NC Pierce 15.190 15.075 15.075
9 19 William Thomas Phenix City, AL Longhorn 15.097 15.212 15.097
10 14 Tyler Clem – Y St. Petersburg, FL Rocket 15.433 15.098 15.098
11 58 Austin Kirkpatrick Reddick, FL Rocket 15.104 15.164 15.104
12 77 Adam Bowman Seymour, IN Mastersbilt 15.183 15.119 15.119
13 110 Brent Barrett Cleveland, MS GRT 15.312 15.204 15.204
14 21 Ivedent Lloyd Jr. Ocala, FL Snow Bros. 15.463 15.210 15.210
15 9k Mike Knight Ripley, NY Longhorn 15.354 15.252 15.252
16 45 Shan Smith Dade City, FL Rocket 15.253 15.355 15.253
17 30 Ryan King Seymour, TN Stinger 15.280 15.258 15.258
18 B69 Bryan Bernhardt Clearwater, FL Rocket 15.261 15.718 15.261
19 00 Bronson Berry Huntingdon, TN Pierce 15.312 16.555 15.312
20 1 Bryant Marsh – Y Corinth, MS Trak-Star 15.333 15.683 15.333
21 19 Marcus Minga Shannon, MS Rocket 15.647 15.333 15.333
22 1w Justin Williams Concord, VA Longhorn 15.360 NT 15.360
23 RJ1 Mike Pegher Jr. Cranberry Twnshp, PA Rocket 15.542 15.364 15.364
24 7a Corey Almond Appomattox, VA Longhorn 15.412 15.434 15.412
25 5 Mark Whitener Middleburg, FL Barry Wright 15.487 15.573 15.487
26 87 Walker Arthur Forest, VA Mastersbilt 15.490 15.805 15.490
27 J17 Joe Kump Lake Helen, FL GRT 15.681 15.492 15.492
28 6 Jimmy Halford Atwood, TN CVR 15.492 15.656 15.492
29 4 Joe Mike Mayfield, KY Pierce 15.494 16.146 15.494
30 12s Michael Lake Uniontown, PA Rocket 15.540 15.536 15.536
31 17 Logan Roberson – Y Waynesboro, VA Mastersbilt 15.777 15.538 15.538
32 0 Ryan Scott Garland, PA Rocket 15.641 15.563 15.563
33 21 Billy Beachler Franklin, WV Mastersbilt 15.857 15.587 15.587
34 00m Monte Skinner Saraland, AL Capital 15.590 15.705 15.590
35 36 Cody Dawson Westover, MD Rocket 15.604 15.652 15.604
36 6 Blake Spencer St. Augustine, FL GRT 15.626 15.610 15.610
37 52 Ryan Carter Blackshear, GA Mastersbilt 15.785 15.637 15.637
38 22 Will Roland – Y Jasper, GA Warrior 15.673 15.866 15.673
39 44 Dylan Lewis Oakland, MD Mastersbilt 15.714 15.687 15.687
40 1 Kevin Maher McDonald, FL GRT 15.958 15.702 15.702
41 10 Ryan Crane Panama City, FL Rocket 15.725 16.241 15.725
42 23 Jimmy Mac Mooresville, NC Barry Wright 16.146 15.757 15.757
43 1 Johnny Stokes Columbus, MS HRRC 15.917 15.777 15.777
44 44s Matt Shipley Weston, OH Rayburn 16.616 15.834 15.834
45 15 Jason Britton Alexander City, AL Pierce 15.867 16.085 15.867
46 2x Anthony White Clinton, TN Longhorn 16.203 15.877 15.877
47 45 Bobby Richardson Eustis, FL Mastersbilt 15.906 16.094 15.906
48 34 Mike Basham Sellersburg, IN Warrior 16.363 16.137 16.137
49 10 Ronnie Cooper McKenzie, TN Black Diamond 16.231 16.266 16.231
50 85 Tom Maddox Centre, AL Warrior NT NT NT
51 88 Trent Ivey Union, SC Barry Wright 15.102 15.193 NT/DQ
52 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN Barry Wright NT NT NT/LT
53 112 Chris Bayhi Pensacola, FL Rocket NT NT NT/LT

B-MAINS (12 Laps – Top 4 Transfer To Main Event):

1ST B-MAIN:  1. Barrett; 2. Whitener; 3. King; 4. Marsh (Y); 5. Mike; 6. Thomas; 7. Bayhi; 8. Cooper; 9. Beachler; 10. Britton; 11. Crane – DQ/LT; 12. Carter DNS.

2ND B-MAIN:  1. Lloyd; 2. Clem (Y); 3. Lake (Y); 4. Williams; 5. White; 6. Skinner; 7. Mac; 8. Bernhardt; 9. Arthur; 10. Roland; 11. Maddox DNS.

3RD B-MAIN:  1. Kirkpatrick; 2. Pegher; 3. Roberson; 4. Knight; 5. Lewis; 6. Kump; 7. Dawson; 8. Berry; 9. Richardson; 10. Stokes; 11. Ivey DNS.

4TH B-MAIN:  1. Bowman; 2. Smith; 3. Almond; 4.Minga; 5. O’Neal; 6. Scott; 7. Spencer; 8. Maher; 9. Halford; 10. Basham; 11. Shipley.

