COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Night of Champions Recap

Little Rock, Arkansas (01/30/16) – The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) presented by Lucas Oil hosted their 2015 Night of Champions banquet on Saturday, January 30, 2016 at the Holiday Inn at the Airport sponsored by Boston’s Restaurant and Pizza.

A packed room of racers, promoters, crews, and fans enjoyed a great night of fun as the top performers from the 2015 CCSDS campaign were recognized for their accomplishments.

Greenbrier, Arkansas competitor, Jack Sullivan, was crowned as the series’ champion for the for the first time in his career, while Gavin Landers was recognized as the Kuntz & Co. Rookie of the Year.

The balance of the top ten in the final series standings were recognized, which included Kyle Beard, Gavin Landers, Tommy Surrett, Shannon Scott, David Payne, Clay Fisher, Chandler Petty, Brandon Smith, and BJ Robinson.

Jack Sullivan was presented with the GRT Race Cars Heat Race Award as he won seven heats in 2015, which was more than other driver. Sullivan also claimed the New Vision Graphics Pole Award for earning three pole positions during the course of the season. In addition, he was presented with the COMP Cams Winner’s Circle Award for winning more drivers than any other competitor with three triumphs.

The always charismatic, Sullivan addressed the crowd.

“This is a great bunch of folks to race with, and I’ve had a lot of fun being a part of the series this year,” said Sullivan. “Hopefully we can win even more races next year and grab another title.”

The Mark Martin Automotive Crew Chief of the Year Award was presented to Jarrod Grider, who turned wrenches for Gavin Landers and Double L Motorsports throughout the season.

CCSDS CEO, Chris Ellis addressed the crowd as he recapped an amazing 2015 campaign. He also looked into the future to talk about an even bigger 2016 season.

“We currently have 24 nights of racing scheduled for this season with a couple of additional tracks wanting events,” noted Ellis. “It’s both humbling and exciting to see how many tracks want to support what we doing with this series. I have to thank the sponsors, racers, and fans because without any of you there’s no way we could be growing so nicely.”

Ellis informed attendees that the series is close to obtaining its own transponder system, which would improve event efficiency, while also allowing for flexibility in formats. In an effort to further grow the series, he also mentioned that a greater push for video, photos, and media from events is becoming a primary focus.

The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) presented by Lucas Oil recently unveiled the initial edition of their 2016 schedule.

The impressive slate makes its debut with twenty-four dates at thirteen facilities in six states. The lid will be lifted on the ninth season for the southeastern tour on April 1 at Timberline Speedway (Corley, Texas) before sliding up the interstate to I-30 Speedway on Little Rock (Arkansas) on Saturday, April 2. For more information on the 2016 schedule, please visit www.COMPDirt.com .

The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Lucas Oil, Hoosier Tire South, Kuntz and Co. Racing Engines, New Vision Graphics, GRT Race Cars, Larry Shaw Race Cars, Wilwood, Allen Manufacturing, Boston's Sports Bar and Restaurant, ROCKHARD Powder Coating, Woodco, Mark Martin Automotive Group, Mid-State Golf Cars, Henryetta Ford, M&M Paint and Construction, Ronald Surrett Contracting, Tommy Surrett Trucking, Beach Veterinary Services, MSR Mafia Marketing, Sampson Racing Communications, AR Bodies, Schoenfeld Headers, and Keyser Manufacturing.

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com .