Helms Opening 2016 Campaign with All Stars This Weekend at Bubba Raceway Park

FINDLAY, Ohio (Feb. 1, 2016) – Caleb Helms is slated to open the 2016 season this weekend at Bubba Raceway Park.

Helms has signed up to compete full-time this season with the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions, which begins the new campaign on Friday and Saturday at the unique track in Ocala, Fla.

“I like going there,” he said. “It’s fun to kick it off down there. The track is unique and you have to race both ends differently. The dirt and shape of the track are different than you have up here. As soon as you get into turn one you don’t stop turning until you get out of turn four. It’s a lot of fun to race there.”

Helms recorded a ninth-place result during his last 410ci winged sprint car event at the 3/8-mile track in 2014.

“We expect to make the shows and I expect to be racing for top 10s,” he said. “I’d like to get two top 10s. That’d be my goal for the opening weekend of the season.”

Helms also scored a ninth-place finish during his last race of the 2015 season, which was in mid-October. This weekend’s event will be approximately four months since his most recent race.

“Sometimes it’s a little nerve-racking to start the season,” he said. “I normally take the winters off from racing. You get back out there and get your feel back pretty quickly. It doesn’t take too long until you feel like you’re ready to compete at the level you’re used to.”

UP NEXT –

Friday and Saturday at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Fla., with the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://HelmsRacing40.wix.com/HelmsRacing

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Caleb_Helms40

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Helms.Motorsports

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Shelves.com

Shelves.com has a stylish selection of storage and organization solutions for your entire home. Find bins, totes and shelving for your kitchen, closet and office. For more information, visit http://www.Shelves.com.

“Shelves.com has been a big part of the team for a couple of years and we look forward to taking them to Victory Lane this season,” Helms said.

Helms would also like to thank Helms Construction Inc., Helms and Sons Excavating, Schoenfeld Headers, Kistler Racing Products and Larson Trucking & Heavy Equipment Repair for their continued support.