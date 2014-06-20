Jackson Motorplex Signs Several New Sponsors as 2016 Season Nears

JACKSON, Minn. (Feb. 1, 2016) – Jackson Motorplex is pleased to announce multiple marketing partners committed to the recently renovated track for the 2016 season.

Liquid Nitro Energy Drink will sponsor the IMCA RaceSaver 305 sprint car class with Minnesota West – Jackson Campus sponsoring the IMCA hobby stock class and Bohl’s Small Engine & Marine sponsoring the IMCA sport mods.

Additionally, the half-mile oval is thrilled to have the Minnesota Mafia on board as a sponsor of the USAC sprint car event on Thursday, June 23.

“We are grateful to all of our marketing partners for coming on board with Jackson Motorplex for the 2016 season and hopefully beyond,” Jackson Motorplex General Manager Doug Johnson said. “We are working diligently to provide the best environment possible for the teams and fans and that is helped greatly by the tremendous sponsors who are part of the team.”

Also of note, the Richard White Memorial presented by the State Bank of Fairmont will take place on Friday, July 22, and the Doug Cellan Memorial race will be part of the IMCA Stock Car Nationals on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Stay tuned for additional announcements as Jackson Motorplex closes in on the 2016 campaign, which kicks off May 13 with the Folkens Brothers Trucking Spring Nationals.

JACKSON MOTORPLEX –

Jackson Motorplex is a recently renovated half-mile dirt oval located in Jackson, Minn. It hosts weekly races on most Fridays and Saturdays from May through September with 410ci winged sprint cars, 360ci winged sprint cars, IMCA a mods, IMCA stock cars, IMCA sport mods, IMCA hobby stocks and IMCA sport compacts among the featured classes. For more information, visit http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com.