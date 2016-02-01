The Craftsman® Brand Returns To Motorsports As Title Sponsor Of The World Of Outlaws

Sears® and Craftsman® Brand Sign Three-year Agreement That Renames the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series and World of Outlaws Late Model Series

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. – Feb. 1, 2016 – Sears® and the Craftsman® brand, America’s most trusted tool brand, announced today the return of Craftsman tools as a major presence in motorsports, becoming the title sponsor of the World of Outlaws®.

The three-year agreement, which begins immediately, renames the two premier series in dirt track racing to the “World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series” and “World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series.” This is the first time the two top series in grassroots motorsports have shared a title sponsor.

“The Craftsman brand has been trusted for generations by those who take pride in working on their car,” said Tom Park, president of Kenmore, Craftsman and DieHard brands at Sears Holdings. “Our Craftsman Clubmembers are passionate about building, improving and even racing their own cars. That’s why we’re excited for the Craftsman brand and Sears to team up with the World of Outlaws, which has over one million fans who are working on their cars every week and reaches tens of thousands of racers who are competing at dirt tracks across the country. These individuals exemplify what it means to be a craftsman and we are honored to be part of their lives as the title sponsor of the World of Outlaws.”

“Sears offers a true one stop shop for World of Outlaws racers, fans and auto enthusiasts all over the country to unleash the potential of their own cars,” said Dean Schwartz, vice president of tools, lawn and garden at Sears Holdings. “That’s because Sears offers an unsurpassed selection of accessible, quality mechanics tools and storage, and the Craftsman brand delivers innovative products like our new Extreme Grip Series of hand tools. With their know-how and Craftsman tools, local racers may even compete against the best dirt track drivers in the country when the World of Outlaws comes to town. Craftsman hand tools at Sears are guaranteed to perform with our full lifetime warranty on hand tools or we’ll replace them.”

Through its relationship with the World of Outlaws, the Craftsman brand will celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the Craftsman Club by giving its members the chance to earn free tickets to series events, as well as Craftsman gear and other great prizes.

The relationship with the Craftsman brand is a first-of-its-kind arrangement for the World of Outlaws. The deal is one of the largest agreements in grassroots racing and connects the Craftsman brand with both sprint car and late model fans at nearly 140 events across the United States and Canada.

“We are beyond excited to begin 2016 with an incredible partner like the Craftsman brand,” said World of Outlaws CEO Brian Carter. “For 87 years, the Craftsman brand has built a reputation as solid as the products it sells. To bring together the Craftsman brand and the World of Outlaws is a phenomenal opportunity. We look forward to showcasing the Craftsman brand and tools to our dedicated fans all across the country.”

Founded in 1978, the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series enters 2016 with one of the busiest schedules ever which kicks off during DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Fla. The series will travel coast-to-coast to more than 90 events. The World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series competes nearly 50 times at 30 different venues including the season opener at Screven Motor Speedway in Sylvania, Ga.

“The World of Outlaws is one of the most recognizable and enduring brands in all of motorsports with a fan base that is unsurpassed in their dedication,” said World of Outlaws Chief Marketing Officer Ben Geisler. “Every year, the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series and World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series deliver edge-of-your-seat racing to every corner of the country. It is a natural fit to bring together one of the largest concentrations of DIY’ers in all of sports, with America’s most trusted tool brand. The Craftsman brand makes a statement and we are thrilled they have chosen the World of Outlaws as the platform for their return to motorsports.”

To learn more about the World of Outlaws, visit http://www.WorldofOutlaws.com. Follow the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series on Facebook at http://www.Facebook.com/WorldofOutlaws and on Twitter at http://www.Twitter.com/WorldofOutlaws, #WoOCraftSCS. Follow the World of Outlaws Late Model Series on Facebook at http://www.Facebook.com/WorldofOutlawsLateModelSeries and on Twitter at http://www.Twitter.com/WoOLateModels, #WoOCraftLMS.

To learn more about Craftsman, visit http://www.Craftsman.com. Follow Craftsman on Facebook athttp://www.Facebook.com/Craftsman, on Twitter athttp://www.Twitter.com/Craftsman and on Instagram at http://www.Instagram.com/Craftsman.

About Craftsman

The Craftsman brand is America’s most trusted tool brand. For 87 years, the Craftsman brand has developed innovative tools and products, earning a reputation for unsurpassed quality and durability, trusted for generations. The Craftsman brand offers a full range of hand and power tools that meet the needs of the DIY user to the demanding professional. In addition, the Craftsman brand also offers lawn and garden products and tool storage. The Craftsman brand also has a free membership program called Craftsman Club which gives tool enthusiasts access to exclusive deals, members-only projects, expert tips and news on the latest tool innovations from the brand. Craftsman Club® is part of the Shop Your Way ® network, so points can be redeemed for purchases at Sears and Kmart and online at Craftsman.com. For more information, visitwww.CraftsmanClub.com.

About Sears Holdings Corporation

Sears Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SHLD) is a leading integrated retailer focused on seamlessly connecting the digital and physical shopping experiences to serve our members – wherever, whenever and however they want to shop. Sears Holdings is home to Shop Your Way®, a social shopping platform offering members rewards for shopping at Sears and Kmart as well as with other retail partners across categories important to them. The company operates through its subsidiaries, including Sears, Roebuck and Co. and Kmart Corporation, with full-line and specialty retail stores across the United States. For more information, visitwww.searsholdings.com .

About World of Outlaws

Founded in 1978, the World of Outlaws ® , based in Concord, N.C., is the premier national touring series for dirt track racing in North America, featuring the most powerful cars on dirt, the World of Outlaws® Craftsman Sprint Car Series and the World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series(SM). Annually, the two series race nearly 140 times at tracks across the United States and Canada. CBS Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the World of Outlaws. DIRTVision.com ® also broadcasts all World of Outlaws ® events over the Internet to fans around the world. To learn more about the World of Outlaws, visit WorldofOutlaws.com .