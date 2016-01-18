VP Racing Fuels The Official Fuel Of Cars Tour, Named Title Sponsor Of Super Late Model Division

SAN ANTONIO, TX (January 18, 2016) Officials with the Championship Auto Racing Series (CARS) Tour today announced VP Racing Fuels will continue as the series’ “Official Fuel” through the 2018 season. Under the agreement, VP’s CRT™, a proprietary race fuel blend for exclusive use by all CARS competitors, has been designated as Spec Fuel for the series. In addition to being named the official fuel of the tour, VP Racing Fuels will be the title sponsor of the Super Late Model division. The CARS Super Late Model Tour fueled by VP Racing Fuels, along with the CARS Late Model Stock Car division, takes the green flag on the 2016 season beginning April 2nd.

“VP Racing Fuels has supported our endeavors dating back to the Pro Cup Series day and have never wavered with that support. To be able to announce a long term partnership with them says a lot about their commitment to our series and our competitors going forward,” said Jack McNelly, owner of CARS Tour. “A solid marketing partner like VP Racing Fuels as our Super Late Model division sponsor allows the series to grow in a direction we desire; just as VP wants to grow within the short track pavement market along with us.”

“We’re very pleased to continue our partnership with the CARS Tour,” said Chris Wall, VP’s Chief Marketing Officer. “The CARS Tour provides a great proving ground for younger racers and we appreciate the opportunity to provide them and their veteran counterparts with a top quality fuel like CRT. We look forward to working with Jack and his team to help grow the series for years to come.”

For each event, trackside fuel service will be provided by VP or its designated distributor. Questions regarding trackside service or fuel orders can be directed to VP-South at 706-335-3355 or the CARS Tour office at 704-662-9212. Technical questions about CRT or other VP fuels can be referred to VP’s Tech Support staff at ovaltracktech@vpracingfuels.com or 302.521.1767.

About CARS Racing Tour

Formed in the fall of 2014 by owner Jack McNelly, the CARS Tour was built out of the remnants of the Pro Cup Series. The CARS sanctioning body, continuing a desire to create a viable option for quality pavement racing throughout the Carolinas and beyond, formed the duel division CARS Tour. Featuring both Super Late Models and Late Model Stock Cars competing on the same night at the same track, the CARS Tour is the first series of its kind to host two premier short track divisions under the same banner as part of a full time touring series. More information about the CARS Tour is available at carsracingtour.com.

About VP Racing Fuels

Celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, VP Racing Fuels is best known as the World Leader in Race Fuel Technology™, fueling champions in virtually every form of motorsport on land, sea and air since 1975. In addition to the CARS Tour, VP is the Official Racing Fuel of Tudor United SportsCar Championship, AMA Supercross, World of Outlaws Sprint Cars, NMRA, NMCA, Pirelli World Challenge, PDRA and Rally America, among more than 60 VP-sponsored series and sanctioning bodies.

As part of a retail branding program, gas stations and convenience stores across the U.S. are being branded as VP Racing Fuels, with each providing distribution for VP’s other product lines, including ethanol-free VP Small Engine Fuels, formulated for 2- and 4-cycle outdoor power equipment; VP Madditive® performance chemicals; VP PowerWash™ and more. VP also markets VP PowerMaster® hobby fuels for R/C racing. More information is available online at VPRacingFuels.com, VP-SEF.com or PowermasterFuels.com.